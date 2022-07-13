The Supreme Court has indefinitely adjourned the case of the embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

The adjournment was announced on Tuesday, July 12.

The apex court has, however, asked Mr Quayson to file written submissions supporting his motion to strike out the writ seeking constitutional interpretation within 14 days from today.

It has also granted permission to Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, the Plaintiff, the Electoral Commission as 2nd Respondent, and the Attorney-General as 3rd Respondent, also to file their responses upon receipt of the written submissions after 14 days of service.

The case was filed by Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, asking the Court to interpret Article 94 (2) (a) of Ghana’s Constitution relative to owing allegiance to countries other than Ghana.

Lead Counsel for Mr Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata had earlier maintained that the written submission will assist the court with authorities, particularly with binding decisions relative to their motion to strike out the writ.

The motion was not opposed to my lawyers for Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, the Electoral Commission, and the Attorney-General.

The panel for the case included Justice Jones Dotse as President, Nene Amegatcher, Agnes Dordzie, Getrude Torkonoo, Mariama Owusu, Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi and Prof. Henrietta Mensa Bonsu.

ALSO READ: