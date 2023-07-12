The internet has been buzzing with excitement as a video of two remarkable elderly women celebrating their 138th birthdays went viral.

What makes their milestone even more extraordinary is the fact that they are twins, adding an extra layer of fascination to their story.

The video captured the heartwarming and joyous birthday celebrations of the twins surrounded by their younger generations.

They were showcased with love and respect so much that the joy in their celebration became contagious.

They posed for photos while donning matching traditional outfits to serve as memory of the milestone.

Watch video below: