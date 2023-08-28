Former Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has revealed the identities of the people captured on the leaked tape plotting the removal of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

He has confirmed the conversation was between him and three top police officers.

Appearing before an Adhoc Committee probing the tape, Mr Naabu identified the voices as those of Commander Asare, COP Mensah, and Superintendent Gyebi.

The conversation, he further revealed, took place in his Osu-based office near the Police Station.

The police commanders he noted came to his office for the discussion through his son, whose name he didn’t mention.

The NPP stalwart who admitted to recording the audio, however, stated he didn’t leak it and doesn’t know who did.

He said the meeting took place three times, but due to the conversation that came up, he decided to hire someone to record the last meeting so the people involved to could not deny it.

He subsequently handed it over to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

