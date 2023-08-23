The CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) YouStart Initiative, has announced that about 50,000 youth from across the country have undergone training as part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills component of the initiative.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, on Tuesday, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah expressed his satisfaction with the initiative’s progress and stated, “We always want to reorient the youth from job seeking to job creation.”

The primary objective of the YouStart Initiative is to generate a significant three million employment opportunities over the course of the next three years.

Mr. Nkansah provided insights into the training process and its outcomes, highlighting that the participants have successfully completed all the required training stages.

He emphasized that while not all participants are guaranteed monetary grants, the training itself plays a substantial role in contributing to their eventual success.

He explained, “Not everyone gets that money but the training helps them to double their earnings.”

Regarding the distribution of grants, Mr Nkansah clarified that the disbursement is being conducted in phases, with the current phase being the initial one.

He further elaborated that some individuals have already received grants, while others have gained valuable expertise that could potentially lead to grants in the subsequent phases.