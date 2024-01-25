President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, January 24, 2023, named the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the new Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Read the profile of Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as shared by the Ghana Armed Forces below:

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces in 1986 as part of Regular Career Course 26 and was posted to the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment as a Second Lieutenant.

His civil educational qualifications include a Master of Arts in International Security and Strategy from Kings College, London (2013 to 2014) and an Executive Master of Business Administration (Human Resource Management) from University of Ghana, Legon (2006 to 2007).

He also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration (Human Resource Management) from the University of Ghana (1999 to 2004) and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Public Administration from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (1998).

Major General Oppong-Peprah has undertaken several career progression courses. These include the Combined/Joint Forces Land Component Commanders Course at USA Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania (April 2021); the Defence Studies at the Royal College of Defence, London, United Kingdom (2013 – 2014); Senior Intelligence Course at the Joint Intelligence Centre, Strasbourg, France (2010); Law of Combating Terrorism at the Defence Institute of International Legal Studies, Newport, Rhode Island, USA (2009); and Senior Command and Staff Course at the US Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, USA (2000-2001).

Other career progression courses undertaken are Senior Command and Staff Course at Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Accra (1998 to 1999); Junior Command and Staff Course at the Command and Staff College, Kaduna, Nigeria (1997); and Armour Officer Basic Course at the US Army Armour School, Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA (1996).

Appointments held in the course of his career include Aide-de-Camp to the Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces (1995 to 1997), and Operations/Training Officer, 64 Infantry Regiment, (1999 to 2000).

He became the Commanding Officer of, 64 Infantry Regiment from 2002 to 2009, with additional appointment as Commanding Officer, Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment, (2004 to 2005).

He was also the Coordinator of State Transport Security (2001 to 2008) and Instructor, Disaster Management Course, Army Combat Training School, Teshie (2001 to 2005). Other appointments held are Director, Strategic Intelligence Assessment of the Defence Intelligence Department, General Headquarters (2009 to 2011) and Director Operations and Plans, Defence Industries Department, General Headquarters (2011 to 2013).

He also held the appointments of Director Army Training and Director Army Peacekeeping Operations at the Army Headquarters in Sep 14 to Feb 16 and Feb to Jul 16, respectively. He assumed the office of Chief Staff Officer at the same headquarters from Jul 16 to Feb 17.

Prior to his appointment as the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters, he was the General Officer Commanding, Southern Command of the Ghana Army (Feb 17 to Jan 19). After being Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters for about a year, he was appointed the Chief of the Army Staff in March 2020, a position he currently holds.

In international peacekeeping operations, Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah served as Humanitarian Officer, United Nations Assistance Mission in Rwanda (June to December 1994); Military Observer, United Nations Aouzou Strip Observer Group in Libya/Chad (March to May 1994); G4 Transport and Plans, United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (1993) and Detachment Second-In- Command/Troop Leader, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon/Israel (1987, 1989, 1992)

He is a board member of the Governing Council of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah is married with five children. He enjoys horse riding, soccer, travelling, watching movies and jogging.

