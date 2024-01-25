The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has begun the search for a new Black Stars coach following the sacking of coach Chris Hughton.

Hughton was sacked on Tuesday after superintending Ghana’s group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana were eliminated after finishing the group stage with just two points.

Here is a list of potential replacements for Chris Hughton:

Tom Saintfiet

The 50-year-old resigned from his post as Gambia coach after the country’s last group in Côte d’Ivoire.

Tuesday’s resignation ended his six-year tenure as the Gambia coach.

Saintfiet qualified the country for its first-ever AFCON appearance in 2021.

He exceeded expectations when he led the team to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

Saintfiet is not new to the African terrain having previously coached Namibia (2008-2010), Zimbabwe (2010), Malawi (2013) and until recently, The Gambia (2018-2024).

Herve Renard

For Ghanaian football fans, Herve Renard was the one who got away.

In 2008, the French man was a physical trainer to Ghana coach Claude Le Roy at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Shortly after, Renard led Zambia to the AFCON title in 2012.

En route to winning the tournament hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, Renard’s Zambia beat Ghana 1-0 in the semi-final stage.

Three years later, he would inflict even more misery when he led Côte d’Ivoire to heat Ghana on penalties in the AFCON final in Equatorial Guinea.

Previously thought to be too expensive, Renard’s decision to accept a €400,000 annual salary to coach France’s women’s football team suggests that may not be the case any more.

While the Black Stars’ allure may not be at its strongest, the four-time African champions are still an attractive brand.

Known for his tactical nous and firmness, Renard may just be the right man to execute the cultural reset desperately needed.

Jose Mourinho

The Special One is available after leaving A.S Roma last week. In the same week, he rejected a formal approach from Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.

For all of Mourinho’s experience, he is yet to coach at the international level.

After disappointing stints at Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspurs and A.S Roma, a challenge like Ghana may be best for both parties.

Mourinho could succeed with the young, motivated and talented group led by West Ham star Mohammed Kudus and in the process, repair his fast-deteriorating reputation.

For Ghana, a world-class coach with a reputation for delivering titles and improving top African talents should be too good to pass up.

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Ogum is well-rested within football circles in Ghana. His past work, which includes stints at Ebusua Dwarfs, West Africa Football Academy and Kotoko, have earned him a reputation as a progressive, yet firm, coach who gets results.

Ogum’s main advantage over any expatriate coach would be his rich knowledge of the Ghanaian game and the cost of hiring him.

Ghana’s Sports Ministry typically does not pay local coaches as much as their foreign counterparts.

And if money becomes the primary consideration in choosing the next Black Stars coach, Ogum’s chances of coaching the Black Stars will significantly improve.