The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified its decision to reject the proposal put forth by the Electoral Commission to change the election date from December 7 to November 7.

The Deputy Director of Elections for the NDC, Tanko Rashid Computer highlighted that a similar proposal was rejected by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016.

Speaking during an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, January 24, Computer revealed that the NPP, at that time, instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the proposal, and they complied.

About their current stand, Computer stressed that the NDC is steadfast in its opposition to the proposed change, despite having supported it in 2016.

“The NPP vehemently voted against the proposal in 2016. It was proposed in 2016 to change the date, and we needed a constitutional amendment. We needed the MPs to vote on it, and the NPP MPs voted against it, giving reasons for voting against the proposal. That is what we used for the 2020 elections. So, what we are asking now is, what has changed?”

The Deputy Director of Elections also asserted that the rejection is based on the party’s conviction and principles.

The proposal to change the election date was raised during the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Monday, January 22, 2024.

While the NDC has expressed its opposition, the Electoral Commission has defended the proposal, citing the need for adequate time to manage operations effectively.

