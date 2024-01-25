Ghana striker, Inaki Williams showcased his prowess, guiding Athletic Club to a remarkably reach the Cope del Rey semi-finals with a 4-2 victory over FC Barcelona on Wednesday night at the San Mamés Stadium.

🥳 𝗬𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗦𝗦𝗦!!!!!! A fifth consecutive year in the semi-finals.



👏 An epic and spectacular performance by Athletic keeps our Copa dreams alive!



Enjoy the moment, Athleticzales!! #AthleticBarça 🏆 #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/wrkumcZOSN — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 24, 2024

Williams, who swiftly rejoined his Spanish club following Ghana’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), significantly impacted the clash.

Initially starting on the bench, the 29-year-old was introduced into the game in the second half replacing Adu Ares in the 59th minute.

His presence on the field proved troublesome for Barcelona’s defense, and he seized the moment to score the third goal for Athletic Club in the 105th minute of extra time.

In a stunning display during injury time extra time, Williams set up his younger brother, Nico Williams, to secure the fourth goal, sealing Athletic Club’s 4-2 triumph.

Gorka Guruzeta and Oihan Sancet contributed to the goal tally for Athletic Club, while Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal managed consolation goals for Barcelona.

This victory propels Athletic Club into the semi-finals, marking a memorable performance by Inaki Williams and his teammates.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams has scored 9 goals in all competitions for the Spanish club.