New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary hopeful in the Agona West constituency of the Central region, Joseph Afankwah, has filed an injunction against the primary on January 27, 2024.

The injunction is to protest what he describes as unfair treatment, stemming from unresolved issues surrounding his suspension as the constituency Chairman.

Mr Afankwah and Horace Ekow Ewusi, a former Central Regional Vice-Chairman, were suspended in 2020 over controversies surrounding some missing excavators.

Their suspension was later lifted after a meeting with party executives, which paved the way for Mr Ewusi to contest in the parliamentary primary in Cape Coast North.

However, Kojo Addo as he is popularly known on Adom FM Burning Issues disclosed his vetting suffered a setback on January 4 as the Central Regional committee revisited his suspension.

Despite his insistence that the issue had been resolved, the vetting committee said there was no official documentation to that effect.

“All the suspended members were granted amnesty after the 2020 election and the Regional Secretary has also confirmed that I am not under any suspension so I was given the greenlight to go ahead with my campaign.

“Subsequently, I was mentioned as part of the disqualified aspirants in the General Secretary’s interim report on the election,” he said.

Mr Afrankwah is therefore praying the court to impress on the party leadership to rectify the issue.

Kojo Addo was in the race with four others including the incumbent MP, Cynthia Morrison, Ben Yamoah, Yawson Otoo, and Chris Arthur.

Meanwhile, the party is yet to comment on the matter.

