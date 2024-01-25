Verdant Capital (www.Verdant-Cap.com) is pleased to announce that it has facilitated and advised on the raising of EUR 2 million of debt funding for US Plus Limited (“UsPlus”), an innovative specialist SME financing firm based in South Africa.

The funding increases UsPlus’ capacity to finance SMEs in South Africa, thereby contributing to the country’s development agenda. The new funding further broadens the institutional funding base of UsPlus following the USD 10 million debt capital raise completed by Verdant Capital in 2022 and building on the Domestic Medium Term Programme registered on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Studies show that SMEs contribute close to 30% of employment in South Africa, but most of these SMEs do not survive beyond 5 years due to a number of causes, of which lack of funding is a leading factor. Most SMEs are self-funded and struggle to access funds at various stages in their operation. The South African government, under its National Development Plan 2030, is looking to SMEs to help achieve its objective of creating 11 million jobs by 2030. Against this backdrop, UsPlus has been operating since 2015, specialising in the provision of tailor-made working capital finance solutions to SMEs through the purchase of transferable instruments such as invoices, purchase orders and contracts issued by or to its SME clients. This convenient and cost-effective solution gives SMEs access to funding to manage working capital and maximise profits. Verdant Capital has acted as an important catalyst for funding SME clients in South Africa and across the African continent.

Since its establishment, UsPlus has deployed over ZAR 3.7 billion (approx. USD 196 million) in working capital to SMEs. Its clients are actively engaged in over 25 industries, including agriculture and film production. UsPlus focuses on social, economic and environmental impact and works with SMEs that contribute to employment in South Africa, the upliftment of black-owned enterprises, women-owned enterprises and rurally located enterprises. Furthermore, the company is guided by the International Finance Cooperation’s Exclusion List and does not support businesses which operate within this list. UsPlus’ success stems from its highly experienced management team and technology-enabled operations, which 1) help meet customers at their point of need, 2) enhance client service experience, and 3) help manage business risk.

Verdant Capital has a strong funding pipeline for UsPlus which will continue to support the successes of the business.

Verdant Capital was the sole advisor and arranger of UsPlus’ International debt capital raise.

About Verdant Capital:

Verdant Capital is a leading investment manager and investment bank specialising in the private capital markets and operating on a pan-African basis. Verdant Capital is the manager of the Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund.