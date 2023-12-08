Budding musician, SK DA SUPERMAN has accused Ghanaian rapper, Amerado of sampling his sound for his popular ‘Kweku Ananse’ song amidst a threat to sue him.

The musician claims Kwaku Ananse was sampled from his song, Shege, which had already been widely commended by music lovers who had heard it.

According to him, the buzz around the song on X formerly Twitter pushed many to ask if Kweku Ananse was a remix.

He made these claims in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Friday, stating popular producer, Possigee confirmed sampling.

“I called Kwame Yogot, and he said the same thing, we tried to reach out to him and it was a back and forth.

I am going to take legal action against Amerado because this has affected my career and performances. The fact that Amerado has a big fan base has made it difficult for me to use his sound,” he said.

SK DA SUPERMAN further expressed his readiness to meet the “Kweku Ananse” hitmaker because he owes him money, adding all attempts to reach him have proven futile.

“Amerado did not ask for my permission from him but also now has a remix and is making a lot of money out of my intellectual property,” he lamented.

He noted it is about time the stakeholders in the Ghana music industry take such issues seriously and put in place stringent measures to stop them.

In his view, Amerado would have been jailed or fined if it was in a country where the system works effectively and efficiently.

