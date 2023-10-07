Amerado is out with a video to his chart-topping single, ‘Kwaku Ananse.’

Directed by Bra Shizzle, the music video has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, propelling the song to unprecedented heights in the music industry.

Since its release, ‘Kwaku Ananse’ has dominated streaming platforms, securing the top spot on multiple charts and amassing over 1 billion views from a staggering one million videos on TikTok. The song’s infectious rhythm and touching lyrics have made it a favorite among music enthusiasts, showcasing Amerado’s exceptional talent and creativity.

The music video for ‘Kwaku Ananse’ is a visual masterpiece that brings the song’s narrative to life. Through stunning cinematography and innovative storytelling, Bra Shizzle has created a visual experience that perfectly complements Amerado’s lyrical prowess. The video takes viewers on a captivating journey, immersing them in a world of creativity and imagination.

Amerado’s ability to seamlessly blend compelling storytelling with catchy beats has earned him a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

Watch the video below: