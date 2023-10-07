The stage was set, and the anticipation was palpable on the first day of the preliminary stage of the 2023 National Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

As the curtains were lifted on this much-awaited school quiz competition on Friday, a total of 27 schools converged to embark on the journey of the national championship race.

These participating schools, brimming with enthusiasm and determination, had prepared diligently for this moment.

The battleground for the intellectual showdown was none other than the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The first clash featured Anlo SHS, Nkoranza SHTS, and Bompe SHS. In the initial round, Nkoranza SHTS seized the lead, amassing an impressive score, while Anlo SHS and Bompe SHS found themselves trailing behind.

However, as the competition progressed, Anlo SHS showcased unwavering determination and remarkable brilliance, steadily bridging the gap and surpassing Bompe SHS. Ultimately, Anlo SHS emerged victorious with a remarkable 48 points, while Nkoranza SHTS and Bompe SHS secured 32 and 30 points, respectively.

In another fierce battle, Holy Child School, Wesley Grammar School, and St. Andrews SHS took the spotlight. Holy Child School dominated the initial rounds, accumulating a commanding lead over their competitors, Wesley Grammar School and St. Andrews SHS.

But the competition took an unexpected turn in the third round when Wesley Grammar School made a spirited comeback.

Wesley Grammar School emerged victorious with 46 points, while Holy Child School and St. Andrews SHS secured 43 and 18 points, respectively.

As the sun brightens in the sky, Kumasi Wesley Girls High School, Northern School of Business, and Aduman SHS battled it out in the preliminary stage.

Kumasi Wesley Girls and Northern School of Business started strong, securing the same points in the first round, leaving Aduman SHS trailing behind. The competition intensified as these schools vied for the coveted one-eighth slot.

At the conclusion of the contest, Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS earned their place in the one-eighth stage with an impressive 42 points, while Northern School of Business and Aduman SHS secured 35 and 23 points, respectively.

The fourth contest witnessed a clash between Sogakope SHS, Amaniampong SHS, and Krachi SHS. Amaniampong SHS dominated the first round, leaving its competitors behind.

They maintained their lead in the subsequent rounds, ultimately securing a place in the one-eighth stage with a total of 37 points. Sogakope SHS and Krachi SHS earned 28 and 19 points, respectively.

University Practice SHS faced off against Ejisuman SHS and Okomfo Anokye SHS in a heated competition. University Practice SHS took control from the outset, widening the gap with each passing round.

At the conclusion of the contest, University Practice SHS emerged victorious with an impressive 49 points, while Ejisuman SHS and Okomfo Anokye SHS secured 26 and 23 points, respectively.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, another intense battle unfolded. St. Mary’s Seminary SHS clashed with Winneba SHS and T.I. AMASS, Ekumfi, all vying for a spot in the one-eighth stage. Winneba SHS surged ahead with a commanding lead in the first two rounds.

The competition grew more intense, and Winneba SHS secured their place in the one-eighth stage with a remarkable 42 points, leaving St. Mary’s Seminary SHS with 14 points and T.I. AMASS, Ekumfi, with 20 points.

In the seventh contest, Sekondi College, St Catherine SHS, and Nsutaman Catholic SHS battled for the one-eighth slot.

St Catherine SHS demonstrated their academic prowess, dominating the first three stages with a whopping score.

At the conclusion of the contest, St Catherine SHS emerged victorious with 47 points, while Nsutaman Catholic SHS and Sekondi College secured 25 and 22 points, respectively.

The final two contests featured Labone SHS, St John’s School and Sunyani SHS compete against each other as Nifa SHS, Armed Forces SHTS, and Oda SHS also battled it out for the one-eight slot.

St John’s School led in the first round, but Labone SHS fought back fiercely in the second round. However, St John’s School made a decisive comeback in the later rounds, securing their place in the one-eighth stage with 51 points.

Labone SHS and Sunyani SHS earned 46 and 38 points, respectively.

In the contest between Nifa SHS, Armed Forces SHTS, and Oda SHS, the competition remained tight throughout. Nifa SHS secured their spot in the one-eighth stage with 34 points, while Armed Forces SHTS and Oda SHS garnered 30 and 25 points, respectively.

Day two of the preliminary stage competition is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2023. Get ready for another extraordinary display of knowledge and expertise, as the 2023 NSMQ National Championship guarantees an unforgettable experience filled with anticipation, suspense, and remarkable intellectual brilliance.

The 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service in partnership with Goil PLC.

The broadcast of the National Science and Maths Quiz on JoyNews and Joy Prime is supported by Vitamilk, NASCO, German Ozone Medical Center, Royal Foam, Jamaa Soap, Heritage Christian College, Virtual Security Africa, Ace Medical Insurance, Chopbox Technologies, Sintex Tank, DBS, Built Financial Technologies, Beta Malt, and Family Health University College.