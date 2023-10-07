The Luv FM Republic Bank Habitat Fair kicked off at the Kumasi City Mall on Friday, October 6.

Day one offered great deals, exciting discounts, and valuable education on home ownership.

Sales and Marketing Manager at Multimedia Group Limited, Max Fugar spoke about how stakeholders for this year’s edition are poised to provide solutions to bridge Ghana’s housing deficit.

“Whether you are thinking about affordability, comfort or luxury, we have all the providers in that value chain represented here. Republic Bank is also here to help finance your dream house,” he explained.

The three-day event from October 6 to October 8, on the theme ‘Homeownership: Affordability, Comfort or Luxury’ attracted over 50 exhibitors showcasing products and services to patrons who thronged the fair grounds.

“Lesh Fortune Limited is into interior designs for homes, offices and hotels. We have furnishings for curtains, blinds, carpets among others,” a representative said.

“Anchora Homes is Kumasi’s latest gated community. We have started building the units. We are done with two already. There are two and three bedrooms as well as townhouses for sale,” said Eunice Attakorah Manu, a rep of Anchora Homes.

“Ultimate Land Hub is into property management and development. We also sell litigation-free land. We have lands located at Shai Hills and Prampram in Accra. The price ranges from 15,000 to 45,000 cedis,” a rep of Ultimate Land Hub revealed.

Some patrons who spoke to JoyNews were overwhelmed with the offers from exhibitors.

“I heard the advertisement on the radio. That is why I am here to see what I can get,” Kwame Duodu said.

Another said, “I would love to own a piece of land at Shai Hills. There is a unique roofing material I saw at another stand. I will buy it to roof my building,” he said.

Exhibitors were generally impressed with the gains made so far and are looking forward to Day 2.