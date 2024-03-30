One person is confirmed dead following an attack of bees on members of Roman Catholic Church at Owuoso, a suburb of Asante Agona in the Ashanti region.

The Reverend Father and his congregants were holding the Good Friday Easter Mass when the swarm of bees invaded the auditorium to attack the congregation.

They were subjected to several stings by the bees, halting church service, as members ran helter-skelter to save themselves.

Many sustained injuries in the process. The injured were sent to the hospital, where one man was pronounced dead.

John, a church member who witness to the ordeal also narrated what he observed.

Though the church is located in a bushy area, what angered the bees for the attack is still a mystery to the people.

