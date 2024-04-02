Cenpower Operations and Services Ltd (CENOPS), has demonstrated its commitment to community service and solidarity by extending support to communities affected by the Akosombo spillage, on Friday March 22, 2024.

The affected communities are still dealing with the aftermath of the floods.

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, CENOPS made a substantial donation of relief items to the North Tongu District Assembly for distribution to the victims of the flooding in the Volta Basin.

The generous donation took place at the office of the North Tongu District Assembly.

The items donated include: 400 roofing sheets, 500 bags of cement, 200 blankets, 200 mattresses, and 150 mosquito nets. In addition to the relief items, CENOPS also donated GH¢20,000 to further assist those impacted by the flooding.

Dr. Jimmy Heymann, Non- Executive Director of Cenpower, conveyed the empathy of the management, staff, and board members towards those affected by the flood.

“The company deeply cares about the affected communities and individuals. We stand in solidarity with them during this challenging time,” stated Dr. Heymann.

He further added “We conducted a thorough needs assessment to ensure that we donate the items that would be most beneficial to the community.”

Dr. Heymann urged the assembly and traditional leaders to learn from the situation stating, “A new tree must start growing out of the ashes of this disaster.”

Emmanuel Laryea Tetteh, the District Coordinating Director, described the traumatic nature of the situation and the resulting chaos. He mentioned that, the depictions on social media accurately represented the severity of the circumstances, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Mr. Tetteh further explained that while Mepe was not the only community affected, it suffered the most severe consequences.

On behalf of the Assembly, he extended gratitude to CENOPS and Cenpower, for their generous support and kindness.Other members of the Assembly present were Mr. Nunekpeku Jacob- District Planning Officer, Mr. Ebenezer Adega – District Engineer, Mr. Todjo- Mac Anthony- District NADMO Director and Ms. Beauty Avorkliyah – Deputy NADMO Director.

A delegation from the traditional authority of Mepe was also present.

The Paramount Queen Mother of Mepe, MamagaAdzoSreku IV, received the items on behalf of the community and, expressed gratitude for the donation and the visit.

Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV emphasized the ongoing need for assistance, as many individuals have lost their homes and remain displaced.

She said “We are not out of the woods yet and still need all the help we can get. There are still a lot of people in the camps as they have nowhere to go because they have lost all their homes to the floods”.

Following the donation, the delegation visited the Mepe Camp to witness firsthand the living conditions of the affected individuals.

Key members of CENOPS present included Mr. Shmuel Brew-Butler – Finance Manager, Mrs. Herta Aidoo – HR Manager, Mr. Francis Smith–Abbey– HSE Officer, Ms. Suzzy Agbo – PA to the Plant General Manager, Mr. Albert Quansah, and Mr. Vincent Doe.