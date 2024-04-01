The highly anticipated and widely publicised Adom Fufuo Party 2024 comes off today, Easter Monday, April 1st, 2024.

Join us at the Multimedia Car Park in Kokomlemle from 6:am to 5:pm for a day filled with gastronomic delights.

Proudly sponsored by Obuase Bitters, Franko Trading Enterprise, Nkulenu, and Tasty Tom, this year’s event is set to be bigger, better, and more delicious than ever before.

With the support of these esteemed sponsors, we’re bringing together the finest ingredients, the most talented chefs, and the most mouthwatering dishes to create an unforgettable culinary experience for all.

For years, Adom TV has been at the forefront of promoting Ghanaian culture and cuisine through events like the Adom Fufuo Party.

Each year, this event brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate the diversity and richness of Ghanaian food, forging bonds of friendship and camaraderie over shared meals and shared experiences.

Whether you’re a die-hard foodie, a casual diner, or simply someone looking to experience the best that Ghanaian cuisine has to offer, the Adom Fufuo Party is the place to be this Easter Monday.

So bring your appetite, bring your friends and family, and join us for a day of food, fun, and festivity at the ultimate fufuo celebration in town.

