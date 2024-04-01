The Head pastor of New Apostolic Church Sunyani Area, Apostle Moses Otchere Ayakwa has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to be neutral in the December 7 polls to avoid any form of violence in the country.

He said this at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region when the Sunyani Area of the church held Women’s Easter Convention for about 200 women.

He told Adom News the country can only witness violence free elections if only the EC shows form of neutrality during the presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to Apostle Moses Otchere Ayakwa, the EC must not take side especially on the two major political parties and by so doing there will be violence free.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Sunyani Area Women’s Fellowship, Felicia Gyan on her side appealed to President Nana Addo to deem it necessary to sign the anti – LGBTQ bill to safeguard Ghana from God’s curse.

She said, the country needs laws on it to fight the spread of such ordeal acts.

