Former President John Mahama has expressed disappointment in the Akufo-Addo led government for abandoning the Abetifi Hospital project in the Eastern region.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the development as a waste of funds and denies the people access to quality healthcare.

Mr Mahama raised this concern after he joined NDC supporters in Kwahu for the Easter 24-hour economy walk on Easter Sunday.

He reiterated the NDC’s commitment to developing all regions and communities without discrimination.

“We have always ensured that the people of Kwahu continue to benefit from various projects, including education, roads, and healthcare.

“I expressed my deep concern about the Abetifi hospital project, which we started and was almost completed but remains abandoned nearly eight years after the NPP came into government. This is a waste of government funds and denies the people access to quality healthcare,” he said in a Facebook post.

The former President also pledged his commitment to solving the youth unemployment situation in the country.

“I also reiterated my promise to create a ministry dedicated to the youth, separated from Sports, and focused on creating an environment that will guarantee well-paying and decent jobs and youth development.

“The NDC stands for progress, equality, and inclusion, and together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our fellow Ghanaians. Let’s continue to walk together, support each other, and build a brighter, more prosperous Ghana for all.

“Thank you for your commitment and passion. I enjoyed the walk. Happy Easter to you all,” he added.

Kwahu residents on September 22, 2021, embarked on a mammoth demonstration over the abandoned hospital project.

The conveners said their action was to remind the government that the hospital which it pledged to complete by 2016 still has no sign of being fully erected anytime soon.

They added that materials to be used for the construction have been left to rot while they struggle for proper healthcare services.

