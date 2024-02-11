Constance Yankey delivered a standout performance on Nsoromma Season 6 with her rendition of Stonebwoy’s hit song “Into the Future.”

The talented contestant, part of Group B’s dynamic lineup, showcased her musical prowess and left a lasting impression on both the audience and the judges.

Judge MOG expressed his admiration for Constance’s performance, offering a heartfelt prayer for her to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Despite her young age, Constance’s talent shone through, prompting Judge Akosua Agypong to express disbelief and doubt her age for delivering such a stellar performance.

Constance Yankey Constance Yankey Constance Yankey Constance Yankey Constance Yankey

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to unfold, viewers can anticipate more thrilling performances and fierce competition as the 30 contestants vie for a coveted spot in the next round.

With only 12 contestants to be chosen out of 30, the competition is intense.

Stay tuned every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and discover which young talents will secure their place in the next stage of the competition.

MORE: