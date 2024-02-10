A widowed mother of four is poised to fight for her deceased husband’s properties.

Her husband died 6 years ago, leaving behind a 5-bedroom uncomplicated building and a 3-acre cocoa farm at Wassa-Dunkwa in the Western North Region.

But years after the demise of the man, the widow claims her in-laws have neglected her and the children and taken custody of all the properties.

“My husband has loved me and never threatened me of divorce. I supported him in enlarging the cocoa and also building the house to a roofing level from proceeds of my gold nugget which I got through galamsey. Now his elder brother wants to take everything from us yet he does not support me financially to cater for the four children,” Madam Suzzy explained to Nhyira Fm’s Obra show.

The cocoa farm has been entrusted to the family caretaker but nothing has been done to improve the building in the past 6 years, as weeds take over the project.

But the elder brother of the deceased disputed the woman’s claims.

He recounted how their father secured the farmland and the family gave his late brother the money to manage the farm – pointing out that, their brother used their share of the proceeds to build the house and support the widow and her children.

“She is an ungrateful woman, my sister is currently taking care of her child and I sponsored the secondary education of the second child at Aduman Secondary School yet she thinks we have done nothing. I have never said we are taking the building but rather I wanted to roof it and share it among all the three parties involved but she vehemently opposed that is why there has been no progress on the building,” the 54-year-old man narrated.

An agreement was reached by all parties through the mediation of Mama Efe for the caretaker to roof the building and share it among all parties for peace to prevail.

