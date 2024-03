Keli Gadzekpo has resigned as the Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday (26 March), Gadzekpo cited personal reasons for his decision to resign.

He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country for the past seven years “in this significant role”.

Mr. Gadzekpo also wished ECG and the government continued success in the effort to providing stable electricity for the country.