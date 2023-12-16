Barcelona’s winless run stretched to three games as they were held to a draw by Valencia in La Liga.

Xavi’s side were looking to bounce back after successive defeats – 4-2 to Girona in the league and then 3-2 at Royal Antwerp in the Champions League.

They seemed on course to do so positively when Joao Felix turned in Raphinha’s cross from close range.

However, Hugo Guillamon equalised with a beautiful strike into the top corner to earn a point for Valencia.

The result moved Barcelona up to third but they are six points behind leaders Girona, who have a game in hand.

The visitors had the better chances to win the game late on, but they found Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in excellent form.

He first denied substitute Ferran Torres before then keeping out a close-range effort from Raphinha, whose follow-up was then superbly blocked on the line by Yarek Gasiorowski.

The point for Valencia means they are 10th with 20 points from 17 games.