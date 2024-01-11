Leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwame Asiamah has defended late Prophet TB Joshua following a recent documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The documentary detailed alleged abuses within the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

It has stirred widespread discussions, revealing instances of alleged sexual abuse, rape allegations, and manipulations of miracles within the SCOAN.

But a livid Bishop Asiamah questioned BBC’s motive for producing such a documentary just to tarnish the reputation of the deceased man of God.

He cautioned those criticizing late TB Joshua to be cautious in their statements noting that, allegations made in the documentary may not be entirely true.

In an Instagram live session, Ajagurajah urged BBC and critics of the late TB Joshua to allow him to rest in peace instead of making unfounded allegations.

“I have watched the documentary [by the BBC] about TB Joshua claiming he was not from God, he was a demon, and all sorts of allegations. My colleague pastors should listen to me; if a dead person is treated this way, what would happen to those of us alive? TB Joshua’s mistake was rebranding himself from a spiritual church to charismatic. I now understand why Satan was after Moses’ corpse when he died. Let the man rest; he is dead and gone” he fumed.

Ajagurajah also cautioned fellow pastors not to join the bandwagon to demonise late TB Joshua.

He discouraged the sharing of the documentary on social media.

Watch video below

