A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fanteakwa South constituency, Abdul Razak Fatawu Mohammed has outlined his vision and commitment to serving his constituents.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, he emphasized his entrepreneurial background as a businessman who can make the constituency very attractive.

In his 40s, Mohammed highlighted his success in building numerous businesses, both locally and abroad, creating job opportunities.

He believes it is his time to contribute to the constituency, adding that the current MP has played his part.

“I don’t want to be a passenger in a bus” Mr. Mohammed stressed.

Having multiple businesses both in Ghana and abroad, Mohammed aims to continue fostering economic growth and create jobs if elected.

“I provide interest-free loans to market women, allowing them six months to repay. Additionally, I have purchased an ambulance for my constituency and sponsored the education of over 38 youths studying abroad. Operating car garages and restaurants in 11 countries, including Japan and Canada, I am confident of winning the upcoming elections with not less than 85 percent of the votes” he said.

Also, George Sarpong, an aspirant in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency, on the same show disclosed his contributions to the constituency, such as providing jerseys for the youth in certain areas.

Recognizing the importance of the youth vote, he stressed the need to engage and mobilize young people effectively to help NPP break the eight.

Meanwhile, the NPP is set to hold its primaries on January 27, 2024, to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting MPs.

Out of the 373 aspirants who filed for the primaries, 29 are running unopposed, 11 were disqualified, two were referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC), two withdrew, one failed to complete the nomination form, and two did not attend vetting.

Consequently, the qualified aspirants for the primaries now stand at 326.

