Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says a future government of the NDC should desist from assuming the lavish posture of the current NPP administration.

According to him, the NDC will have to hand over an improved economy to another NDC government after completing his tenure.

“Ghanaians are looking up to us and we must use the four year term that they are going to grant us in 2025 to consolidate our democracy. We must not win the trust and mandate of Ghanaians only to commit the same mistakes the NPP has committed. The four year term should be to be a platform so that whoever we put there to take over from us who are leaving office would be able to continue”, he said.

According to the NDC flagbearer who addressed a stakeholder forum at Volta Region, there is a heightened call for the party to return to power due to present economic hardship.

Nonetheless, John Mahama believes the electorate will not countenance a government that will repeat the wrongdoing of the present government.

“Times are hard, things are difficult and if it was left to the natural scheme of things we probably would not be sitting as peacefully as we are sitting here. Ghanaians know that they have opportunity to make a change”, he emphasised.

Mr. Mahama further cautioned future appointees against arrogance and corruption.”We must govern better when we come into office. We must fight corruption harder. We must be more transparent and accountable. Most of all ease the economic burden on our people as soon as possible”, he said.

Mr. Mahama further enumerated on characteristics of future appointees, “We must be modest and humble. We must not be arrogant, some people as soon as you appoint them into office, the arrogance of power begins to show”.

John Mahama was addressing some party executives at South Tongu and former appointees of the party.

This is on his day one of the “Building Ghana Tour” of the Volta region

Family announces burial date for late Rawlings’ speech writer

Medikal reacts after US rapper Lil Wayne posts him on Instagram