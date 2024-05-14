Richard Dzakpa, a businessman and the third accused in the trial involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister for Finance, is attributing any deterioration in the ambulances to the government’s lack of cooperation.

During his testimony in court, Mr. Dzakpa emphasized that the government failed to cooperate with Big Sea Limited, the company responsible for shipping the ambulances and installing the required accessories.

According to his witness statement, Mr. Dzakpa highlighted that Big Sea Limited had shipped the necessary accessories as per the government’s request. However, upon arrival, the government did not assist in clearing the accessories or facilitate their installation as outlined in the addendum.

Mr. Dzakpa’s assertions suggest that the government’s alleged lack of cooperation hindered the timely installation of the accessories, potentially contributing to any deterioration observed in the ambulances.

“I must repeat that in this case the government has not complained that the ambulances were not supplied. The government admits that the vehicles were supplied but complains that what was supplied were without accessories. The government has not rejected the goods, already paid for them and has further actually committed in principle to continue paying for subsequent productions till all the 200 ambulances are supplied.”

“The government and Big Sea have agreed that Big Sea should supply the accessories of which Big Sea has supplied since 2016, but the government has since and still without terminating the contract refused to cooperate to enable Big Sea to install the supplied accessories agreed in the addendum to the contract by clearing the accessories and notifying Big Sea to proceed to fly down to Ghana and fix the accessories as stated in the addendum.”

“For the past Seven (7) years, government has reneged on implementing the addendum negotiated for by both parties.”