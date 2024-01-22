Residents at Kabye in the Buem-Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region have appealed to government to officially recognise them as Ghanaians.

They complain of discrimination and denied opportunities to register for their Ghana card, NHIS cards, voters ID and others because they are considered Togolese.

Speaking at this year’s Kamou festival at Awoma, Nana Essoryordou Boryordzeba I said the people of Kabye also fought for the independence of Ghana.

He could not fathom the discrimination when in fact they were born in Ghana.

Nana Essoryordou Boryordzeba, on behalf of other chiefs, appealed to government to recognise them as Ghanaians so they can also benefit from the national cake.

The chief also appealed to government for cocoa scholarships for Kabye students as most of their parents are small-scale farmers already struggling to earn a meaningful living.

Also, the chairman for the Kamou Festival, Dzato Anani, reiterated the need for the government to grant Kabye’s citizenship, as they have been disregarded and referred to as aliens.

He added that the Kabyes in Ghana have contributed to national development through the production of both cash and food crops, but unfortunately, they are the most marginalized in Ghana.

Reacting to the plea, the MCE for the area, Elizabeth Kessewa Adjonor urged Kabye residents not to see themselves as foreigners.

She said government through the Assembly is making sure they enjoy their rights in the country.

Ms. Adjonor advised them to use the Kamou festival as a cultural identity and come together as one people.

