The Ghana Police Service agency (GPS) has advised the public to share Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of criminal activity directly with the agency rather than putting it on social media.

The Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, stated that such actions would benefit both the public and the service.

She emphasized that, it would expedite the process of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“In the event of any incident, instead of circulating the CCTV footage, they should first share it with the police to help in our investigations. Sometimes, putting it out there makes our investigative efforts difficult because if you are a suspect and you know that there is footage of you, it reveals your identity and the like.”

“So we want to entreat everybody; in case there is an incident, please share it with the police instead of putting it out there,” she said on Citi TV.