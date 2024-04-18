The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has slapped former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei with fresh criminal charges.

The former PPA Boss has been charged with eight counts of using public office for profit and indirectly influencing procurement processes to gain an unfair advantage in the award of procurement contracts.

The charge sheet was filed by the Special Prosecutor at the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra yesterday (April 17).

Mr Adjei is already facing charges with 17 counts after he was accused of establishing a company named Talent Discovery Limited (TDL) as a front to fraudulently secure public contracts.

They are made up of eight counts of using public office for profit and nine counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

His brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin was alleged to be the CEO of TDL and holding a minority stake, was also charged with one count of using public office for profit.

Mr Adjei was the CEO of PPA from March 2017 to August 2019.

He was sacked from office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo upon the recommendation of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) after he was captured in a video documentary titled “Contract for Sale”.

The President then referred the case to the OSP for prosecution.

A statement on the OSP’s official website said that as of April 17, 2024, Mr. Adjei now faces eight new charges related to the misuse of public office for personal gain and manipulation of the procurement process to gain an unfair advantage in securing procurement contracts.

“Additionally, one charge of misusing public office for personal profit against his co-accused, Francis Kwaku, who happens to be his brother-in-law, has been dropped,” it added.

