Former Minister for Power has hailed the decision by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to fine the Board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) GH¢5.8 million.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor described it as a significant move.

The PURC imposed this hefty fine, totaling GH¢5,868,000, on ECG board members who served from the beginning of the year until March 18, 2024.

This punitive action was taken due to their violation of Regulation 39 of L.I. 2413, which requires prior notification to consumers before any disruption in power supply occurs.

The fine has affected various individuals, including Keli Gadzekpo, who resigned as Board Chair on March 26, and the current ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama.

Speaking on Citi FM, Dr. Donkor expressed his support for the fine

He noted that, it is necessary because the Board members failed to take responsibility for the company’s decisions.

“For me, that is extremely refreshing. Extremely refreshing because I also rank the State Enterprises Committee of Parliament and good governance has been noticed more by its absence in a number of State-owned Enterprises. Board members do not take responsibility for decisions of the entities that they superintend over and so, I am very excited about that,” he stated.

