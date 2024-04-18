Commercial transport operators say they are frustrated by the continuous delay in adjusting transport fares long after fuel prices went up.

Some drivers have already increased their fares following the hikes in fuel prices, spare parts and a general increase in the cost of living.

However, a meeting called yesterday by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council to review the fares was yet again postponed after the drivers were told the Transport Minister was not available for the talks.

Speaking to JoyNews, the GPRTU spokesperson, Samuel Amoah said the drivers are not happy about the delays.

“We know the pressure that is coming from the drivers and not just the pressure, we also saw how the fuel prices keep running up.

“So talking to the drivers about calling off the meeting and rescheduling it for Wednesday, they didn’t take it easy.

“The drivers didn’t take it easy at all because the fuel prices have gone up and things are still high so how are they going to cope while waiting for next week,” he wondered.

The union also criticised the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah for threatening to arrest drivers who increase their charges without government authorisation.

“Last week Wednesday there was an increment. The next day there was another increment and even yesterday another increment and you keep telling the drivers to still wait.

“You threaten that should they go ahead to increase the fares you will arrest them…but let’s understand that the vehicles do not belong to the government.

“They are for individuals, some have gone for loans to buy the vehicles to serve the nation so what about if they pack and don’t work again, can you go and arrest them in their homes?

“Let’s remember December 6, 2021. Let’s remember what happened in the nation when drivers decided to sit down…”

