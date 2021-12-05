The Coalition of Transport Operators in Ghana has announced its decision to embark on a sit-down strike across the country on Monday, December 6 if government fails to address its grievances.

The leadership of the coalition, consisting of commercial passengers and cargo transporters, as well as online taxi service operators and commercial motor cycle operators, popularly referred to as ‘Okada’, unanimously made the decision following a meeting on November 22.

Among other things discussed and expected of the government is the removal of the five specific nuisance levies and taxes that made their way into the 2022 budget.

“That we are calling on government to, as a matter of national emergency,

totally scrap the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy, the Special Petroleum

Tax, Energy Sector Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy and the Sanitation and

Pollution Levy from the pump price of petroleum products before the midnight of

Sunday the 5th December, 2021,” a press statement released to that effect read in part.

“Failure by the government to fulfill the demand of the coalition by the close of today (Sunday) will see a strike action take place effectively Monday, December 6,” it said.

