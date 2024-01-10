The Special Planning Committee at Asutifi South District Assembly in Ahafo Region has hinted on inviting the owner of the collapsed storey building which killed a 30-year-old carpenter at Hwidiem to answer questions.

The NADMO Director at Asutifi South, Musah Issaka who is member of the committee explained to Adom News that, the owner failed to seek permission from the District Assembly before making changes on the said building.

In this regard, Mr Issaka said he must be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Musah Issaka indicated that, the District Assembly has qualified engineers mandated to advise residents on putting up structures to safeguard the people, but just a few builders are complying.

He said the committee won’t spare the owner when he appears before them because of the casualty involved.

Meanwhile, Asutifi South DCE, Robert Dwomoh Mensah said non-compliance to getting building permits remains problematic to the District Assembly especially in communities like Hwidiem and Acherensua.

This not withstanding, the DCE said the District Assembly has measures in place to deal with persons who build without permits.

Mr. Mensah added that, they have put many people before court over such illegal acts.