Public Relations Officer of the Youth and Sports Ministry, Charles Amofah has revealed that, the budget for the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be made known after the tournament.

According to him, the mMnistry is still working on the budget ahead of the tournament.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show on Wednesday, Mr Amofah appealed to the populace to remain calm and offer their support to the team.

Audio below:

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have left the shores of the country for Ivory Coast for the tournament which kicks off this weekend.

Ghana, who is on a quest to lift their fifth AFCON trophy is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

READ ALSO