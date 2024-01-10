The senior national team, the Black Stars will depart for Ivory Coast today for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana will compete at the 34th edition of the AFCON which starts this weekend.

Chris Hughton and his charges have been in camp since January 2 and held their training sessions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The team relocated to the Baba Yara Stadium last week Saturday where they continued their preparations before playing Namibia in a friendly game, a game that ended goalless.

The performance of the team against the Brave Warriors has raised concern ahead of the tournament.

Kudus Mohammed, who missed most of the camping in Kumasi joined the rest of the team on Tuesday and trained with the rest of the team.

Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo on Tuesday night had a farewell dinner with the playing body and the technical team ahead of the tournament.

Ghana, who is seeking to end its 42-year trophy drought has been housed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

READ ALSO