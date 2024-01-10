Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe believes Black Stars can only win trophies only when government invest heavily.

The senior national team after winning the last trophy in 1982 has struggled to lift any trophy.

The team has come close of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Ghana will hope to end its 42-year trophy drought in Ivory Coast at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe speaking in an interview said the team will be able to lift trophies if government invest heavily in the game.

“Until government invest heavily into football, to have the players train right from the scratch and we have that worked in the past and they won,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“And until we do that, we should forget about winning any international contest,” he added.

Ghana, who will compete at the 34th edition of the AFCON will depart Accra for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars has been housed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

READ ALSO