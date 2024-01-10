Ghana has 5.3% of winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast according to Opta supercomputer.

The senior national team, the Black Stars have gone 42 years without winning the AFCON trophy.

The last time the West African country won the envious trophy was in 1982 in Libya.

With the team set to compete at the 34th edition of the AFCON, Ghana has 5.3% of ending the trophy drought.

Senegal, who are the defending champions, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Algeria has 12.8%, 12.1%, 11.1& and 9.7& respectively.

The chances of Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Tunisia among other countries were all rated.

The Black Stars meanwhile held the final training at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The playing body together with the technical team had a farewell dinner with President Akufo Addo in Kumasi on Tuesday night.

The 27 players together with the technical team are all expected to depart later today for the tournament that kicks off this weekend in Ivory Coast.

Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

