President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring a more prosperous Ghana before concluding his term.

He expressed his determination to enhance the country’s living conditions and foster overall development.

Addressing attendees at the annual Jubilee House Thanksgiving Service in Accra on Tuesday, January 9, the President conveyed his optimism about witnessing growth and prosperity in Ghana throughout the year.

President Akufo-Addo appealed for the continuous support of the Ghanaian people and sought divine guidance to fulfill his objectives.

“At the end of my time in office, as it nears, or be it with one year to go, I am still optimistic and determined, with the support of the Ghanaian people and the guidance of the Almighty God, I am confident that we will achieve our goal of creating a progressive and prosperous Ghana for all.”

“It is a mission that requires not only political understanding but also heavenly inspiration and grace,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians and all relevant stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring that the upcoming 2024 elections are conducted fairly and transparently.

The President emphasized that, the cornerstone of functional democracies worldwide lies in robust and credible elections.

As the country approaches the general elections in December, he urged all citizens to prioritise the integrity and effectiveness of the electoral process.

