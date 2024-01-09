Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has slammed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton for his decision not to feature Richmond Lamptey against Namibia.

His comments come after the senior national team were held to a goalless by the Barve Warriors in a friendly game on Monday night at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game forms part of the team’s preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast which gets underway this weekend.

However, Lamptey, who has been on a superb form for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League did not feature in the game.

But according to the vociferous politician and the football administrator, Chris Hughton is clueless and useless for not giving Lamptey the opportunity.

According to him, the former Inter Allies midfielder has a lot to offer and also insisted that it is about time local players are given the chance to compete and play in the national team.

“I was told that the Asante Kotoko player (Richmond Lamptey) was not given the opportunity to play yesterday against Namibia,” the Hearts of Oak Board Member told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“The coach (Chris Hughton) is totally useless. The idea is that we bring them from the outside thinking that they are better than our local boys which I disagree. I was expecting him to handle the local players in such a way that they could be better than the so-called foreign players that we have.

“Such an intelligent young man, what is the point in dragging him to the camp and failing to use him? I am really disappointed because that boy has a lot to offer.

“We have a lot of calibres like him in the system. Our problem is to get a coach who can handle them properly

“It has happened in this country before where all the players invited to the Black Stars camp were local players and yet we won our games

“I am surprised and this tells us that it is either we don’t know what we are doing or the coaches we bring them in are useless and they can never help us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hold their final training today at the Baba Yara Stadium later today before departing for the tournament on Wednesday, November 10.

Ghana have been housed in Group B alongside Cape Verde and Mozambique.