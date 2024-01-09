Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Kumasi to join his Black Stars teammates in camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United attacker’s arrival was delayed due to a slight injury.

@KudusMohammedGH just touched down in Kumasi to join his teammates in camp.



He was seen accompanied by a @WestHam medical team member possibly a physio

The 23-year-old arrived in Accra on Sunday and having missed the Namibia game due to injury, Kudus will join the Black Stars to depart for Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

The former Ajax attacker arrived in Kumasi with a West Ham United medical team member.

It is unknown if he will train with his teammates later today. As reported earlier, he is expected to miss Ghana’s first Group B game against Cape Verde due to the severity of the injury.

Meanwhile, Kudus’ arrival will bring the total number of players in camp to 27, the full complement of players invited to the tournament.

The Black Stars will be competing for the title in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.

Ghana will then take on Egypt in their second group game and Mozambique on January 18 and 22 respectively in Group B.

The 34th edition of the AFCON tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.