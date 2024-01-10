Ghanaian media personality and event planner, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has made waves with her recent attempt to secure a Guinness World Record.

The socialite captivated the nation by singing Ghanaian songs for an unofficial duration of 126 hours and 52 minutes, potentially securing her a spot as the new record holder.

While awaiting official confirmation from the Guinness World Record, Afua has been seen at various events, including the recent farewell dinner for the Black Stars.

The farewell dinner, held in anticipation of the upcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire was attended by numerous dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo and the top executives of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

Afua sang Ghana’s national anthem at the event to the admiration of guests present.

Her presence at such high-profile occasion further underscored her growing prominence in the public eye.

Watch video below

