Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has commended Chef Failatu for her dedication to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The Minister on GBC Lifestyle TV praised Chef Failatu’s determination noting that, it a source of inspiration for the youth.

Touch by the young lady’s feat, Hajia Lariba announced a donation of GH¢5000 to support the cook.

The Gender Minister also revealed plans for collaboration between the Ministry and Chef Failatu to establish a training school.

The school, she noted will provide culinary art training for young girls, women, and the youth.

The Gender Minister encouraged young people, especially girls, to embrace culinary arts and learn from their mothers.

Hajia Zuweira highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to support initiatives that provide opportunities like the Cook-A-Thon.

Meanwhile, Chef Failatu will end her cooking marathon on Wednesday, January 10, 2023 after an impressive non-stop cooking spree lasting over 224 hours in the quest to break and set a new Guinness World Record.

Sack Okyere Baafi for insulting Regional Minister – Former Chairman – Akufo Addo told

Asante Akyem North NPP executives petition NEC to sanction Andy Appiah Kubi