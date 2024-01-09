14 out of the 17 New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives at Asante Akyem North have petitioned the National Elections Committee (NEC) to apply the necessary sanctions on its Member of Parliament (MP), Andy Appiah Kubi for conducting himself inappropriately and showing gross disrespect to both the party and its assigns.

The petition signed by constituency Secretary Williams Aboagye on January 3, 2024 said “it was unthinkable that our MP would disrespect the party on whose ticket he has attained a high status in society by sponsoring assigns of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against us”.

The Secretary also said that the MP has for three years absented himself from all party meetings in the constituency and for four years refused to partake in any of the meetings held at the Municipal Assembly to discuss issues of development in the community.

“Apart from these very serious issues, our MP during last year’s Christmas season selectively extended kindness to some polling station and two constituency executives but disrespectfully shunned others for not being in his good books”, the Secretary stated.

Speaking about an audio recording the executives have in their possession, Prince Kwasi Amoako, the constituency Organiser alleged that, Andy Appiah Kubi worked against the party during the district level elections (DLE).

He noted that, rather than thanking his party for winning the Agogo New-Town electoral area election, the NDC aligned elected Assembly member, Emmanuel Sakodie commended Andy Appiah Kubi for sponsoring him.

This public acknowledgement by the NDC aligned Assembly member, the Organiser said confirmed several allegations that their own MP sponsored some persons in the DLE against the NPP’s choices.

“We are very surprised that after supporting our MP to lead us for all these years he chose to pay us back with evil by sponsoring persons whose interests lie in the NDC”, Mr Amoako tearfully remarked.

The constituency secretary said the executives are very sure the NEC and the NPP party would take a serious look at the actions, conduct, behaviour and attitude of their MP and deal with him appropriately.

He noted that, as stated in the petition, these actions of Andy Appiah Kubi was contrary to what a representative of the party should show and was sure the NEC would deal with the issues seriously and ruthlessly.

He however posited that they would leave the sanctions the NEC would apply to them to decide.

“We will not jump the gun and say what we sanctions we prefer, even though we feel he is unfit to continue to lead us but we trust that the NEC would prescribe stringent, ruthless and firm sanctions on such attitudes displayed by a man who should know better”, Mr Aboagye stated.

Below is the petition