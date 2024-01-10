In recent years, as concern has grown worldwide that droughts are and will continue to increase in frequency and severity, drought management has moved from a reactive approach – a post-impact response – to a proactive one centered on preparedness.

FAO and its partners – UNCCD, IDMP, WMO, and GWP – are the promoters of this shift and collaborate on several projects and activities, including the organization of a series of regional workshops on the theme “Supporting the Implementation of National Drought Plans: integrating National Drought Plans (NDPs) into National Action Plans (NAPs)”.

The first regional workshop was held in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 17 to 19, 2023, the second workshop was organized in Bogotá, Colombia, from 1 to 3 August 2023, while the third workshop was organized in Lusaka, Zambia, from 5 to 7 September 2023. Directed to ministries and national institutes, the three events saw the participation of over 60 national focal points to the UNCCD and experts from approximately 35 countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, South-Pacific Asia, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa attended the three workshops. During the workshops, various themes were discussed, including the role of technology, financial resources, national regulatory frameworks and coordination mechanism.

The utilization of technology plays a crucial role in successfully implementing integrated drought management. It can enhance various aspects such as monitoring, early warning systems, and water-use efficiency, but technology use is not at a sufficient level to support this objective in many countries. “Access to technology in many countries is scattered and hindered by the lack of adequate research and development, and financial resources” was one of the messages that emerged during the work discussions.

The lack of financial resources was often indicated as the biggest challenge to enhance drought management, as it limits the implementation of essential measures such as monitoring, early warning systems, technology-based mitigation measures and constructions.

“No poverty or food hunger reduction strategy can be successful if drought is not tackled proactively, and drought management cannot be enhanced without adequate and innovative financial resources. Unlocking financial resources and understanding where the money is spent is key”, FAO Senior Land and Water Officer Maher Salman stated on the sidelines of the workshop in Lusaka, stressing the importance of investing in drought management and tracking financial flows.

The role of national actors was also primarily discussed. “There is an issue of coordination among institutions; there is a need to collaborate and strengthen the collaboration among institutions”, Sierra Leone representative Ken Tommy stated in Lusaka, highlighting the role of the national institutions and calling for improved coordination amongst all national actors to avoid overlapping, inconsistent actions and waste of money.

The workshops were organized in the framework of the GEF-funded project “Enabling Activities for Implementing UNCCD COP Drought Decisions”. These regional events covered essential areas such as assessing national drought plans and the progress made in their implementation, reviewing institutional responsibilities and roles, and evaluating drought finance and financing mechanisms. In addition, participatory sessions were conducted, allowing participants to engage in interactive discussions, share their experiences, and learn from each other. The participatory approach helped foster a collaborative learning environment, enabling participants to identify common challenges and develop practical solutions.

The project is set to close by the end of the year, and in light of its excellent achievements, it has been proposed for a second phase, whose preparations are already underway.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).