New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Boakye Agyarko, has recounted what led him to flee the country in 1983.

Aside from being a coordinator of the National Students Union, he was deeply involved in politics and criticised the military rule, which made him “a target”.

According to him, he was seized by some soldiers amidst the confusion of an attempted coup.

“Halidu Giwa and Captain Denis in June 1983 attempted a coup. They went to do a broadcast at GBC and in the confusion, soldiers arrested me at the Redemption Circle.

“In fact when I was arrested, the soldier who questioned me at the Redemption asked me what my name was and I said Boakye Agyarko then he goes on his radio to say that we got him,” he recounted.

Mr Agyarko stated that he was advised by a high-ranked soldier to leave the country, so he did after recovering.

“I was driven to Air Force station and shot. I was sent to the 37 Military Hospital mortuary. That was when the nurse realised I was alive,” he said.

He explained that he had to undergo several surgeries abroad to get fit.

“Up till now, I feel the effect of the gunshot,” he said on Accra-based Hello FM.