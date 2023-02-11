It was a moment of joy and laughter when two aspiring flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko, came face-to-face on Friday.

The two are both on a campaign trail in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua to court support for their political ambition.

The former Trade Minister and Energy Minister coincidentally bumped into each other when Mr Kyerematen appeared to be in traffic.

In a video shared by Accra-based Metro TV, the former Trade Minister stepped out of his car to meet Mr Agyarko.

In the spur of the moment, they engaged in hearty conversations to the delight of their supporters who were with them.

Mr Boakye who was first to break the ice asked Mr Kyerematen “You have come to my hometown” as the latter stretched his hand for a handshake.

ALSO READ:

Who leads NPP for 2024 presidential election?

Bawumia is an ‘arrow figure’; only him can win the 2024 election for NPP…

NPP has what it takes to break the 8 – National Youth Organiser

In response, Mr Kyerematen told him he will be in Kroboland and asked Mr Agyarko to wait for him over there.

Their action during the short reunion brought smiles to the faces of their teams, considering the fact that they are both chasing a political goal.

The two are part of six other candidates including; former Agric Minister; Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyepong who have declared their intentions to contest the race.

As the party is yet to set a date for its primaries, the key people to elect the next presidential candidate of the NPP are party delegates, made up of polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, regional executives, national executives and Members of Parliament among others.