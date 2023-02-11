Over 15 passengers have been seriously injured in an accident at Gomoa Nyamebekyere on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The accident occurred near the Gomoa Dominase onion market on Friday evening in a collision involving a Ford with a Tipper truck.

Preliminary investigations by the Winneba Municipal Fire service indicate that the Ford with the registration number GE 7270-17 was travelling from Takoradi to Accra.

The driver made a wrongful overtaking and collided with the tipper which was coming from the opposite direction.

In an interview with Adom News, the officer in charge of the rescue team from the Winneba Municipal Fire service station, ADO2 Jude Oppong Manu, confirmed the incident.

He said the driver of the Ford was stuck in his car for an hour due to the impact of the crash but was rescued and rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital together with other passengers.

ADO2 Manu entreated drivers plying on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway to avoid unnecessary overtaking to save lives and property.