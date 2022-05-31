The driver of a cement trailer died on the spot with his mate and another in critical condition after an accident at Gomoa Assin on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Apam Catholic Hospital.

Reports indicate the trailer with the registration number GM 3587- 21 was transporting cement from Cape Coast towards Accra.

Upon reaching a section of the road, it rammed into a broken truck loaded with scraps parked in the middle of the highway.

The Apam District Fire Service Commander, D01 Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei.

D01 Nuamah has since cautioned drivers to put warning signs at the back of their faulty cars to alert incoming drivers to reduce road accidents.

Meanwhile, the management of the Apam Hospital says they are working hard to save the lives of the two persons.