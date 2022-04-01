Two persons have died on the spot, with three others including a fire officer in critical condition following an accident on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The accident, which occurred on Friday at Gomoa Bewadze, involved a trailer with the Registration number GM 6194-14 and a KIA which was transporting soaps.

Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei reports the trailer driver made a wrong overtaking at the spot which is a sharp curve amid rainfall in the area.

However, he failed and crashed into the KIA vehicle locally referred to as Abossey Okai Macho and dragged it over a distance.

It took the tireless efforts of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to remove the victims some of who were trapped under the trailer.

The Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, D03 Kwesi Hughes, who confirmed the incident, said the bodies and the injured person’s have been sent to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Watch the video above: